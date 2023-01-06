Kathmandu, Jan 6 (PTI) Nepal's first Parliament session after the appointment of new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is scheduled to begin here on Monday and will focus on the elections of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The session will also focus on Prime Minister Prachanda's vote of confidence on January 10. Last month, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari called the first session of the new Parliament on January 9 after the country went to polls on November 20.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

Top leaders of the major political parties will address the first meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) scheduled to take place at the Parliament Building here on Monday.

It was agreed upon during an all-party meeting held at the Parliament building on Friday, according to Parliament secretariat sources.

The meeting was called by the oldest HoR member of Parliament Pashupati Shamsher JB Rana, who is also the leader of Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

During the meeting, it was decided that the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives will be held on January 21 and 23 respectively.

Prachanda was appointed as the prime minister as per Article 76 clause 2 of the Constitution with the support of 169 HoR members. A prime minister appointed through such provision is required to seek a vote of confidence within 30 days of his or her appointment.

The new cabinet has three deputy prime ministers – Bishnu Paudel from Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist–Leninist (CPN-UML), Narayan Kaji Shrestha from CPN-Maoist Centre and Rabi Lamichhane from Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Speaking at a press conference on Friday,Paudel said that the incumbent government will deliver rapidly once the vote of confidence is held and the council of ministers gets completion.

The deputy prime minister assured that the government would move in a dynamic way to fulfill the national responsibility and solve the burning issues, including the liquidity crunch, facing the country.

Prime Minister will expand the cabinet to give full form to the government once he gets the vote of confidence, a source close to the Maoist Centre said.

Prime Minster Prachanda needs 138 votes for a clear majority in the House.

He has the support of seven parties, including Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) and the newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

