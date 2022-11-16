Kathmandu, Nov 16 (PTI) Nepal will pursue a foreign policy based on the principles of "neutrality and equality", a top ruling Nepali Congress leader said on Wednesday, asserting that the Himalayan nation wants to establish cordial relations with both India and China as well as other countries.

Nepali Congress (NC) party general secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa also said that his country needs help from neighbours like India and China and also from superpowers like the United States.

"We are in favour of world peace and we don't want to take sides of any foreign block or foreign power," the 46-year-old leader told PTI while campaigning in Kathmandu Constituency - 4, from where he is a candidate for the upcoming Parliamentary election on November 20.

Responding to a question on Nepal's foreign policy if his party retains the power, he said the Nepali Congress-led government "will pursue a foreign policy based on the principle of neutrality and equality."

"We want to establish cordial relations with both our neighbours and other friendly countries as well," Thapa said. "We need help from neighbours like India and China and also from superpowers like the United States."

Speaking about the ruling five-party alliance, he said the NC's biggest agenda during this election is to maintain political stability and safeguard democracy. For this, the alliance would be required to be in power for another five-year term.

The NC, which is currently leading the five-party ruling coalition, will also head the next government, Thapa asserted.

"As the leading force of the incumbent ruling alliance, it is natural that the Nepali Congress will head the next government," said Thapa, a popular youth leader of the ruling party.

Speaking about the next government's goals, Thapa said that it will focus on good governance, economic prosperity and anti-corruption measures along with creating jobs for the Nepali youths, who go abroad for employment.

Thapa won from the Kathmandu - 4 constituency for two consecutive terms in the past and is currently competing against Rajan Bhattarai of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist–Leninist.

Nepal will elect 165 Parliament members through direct voting during the parliamentary elections on November 20.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives, out of which 110 will be elected through a proportionate voting system.

