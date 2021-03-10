Kathmandu [Nepal], March 10 (ANI): As the political crisis deepens in Nepal, the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday was adjourned till March 16.

Nepal's House speaker Agni Sapkota announced the next meeting will take place at 1 pm on coming Tuesday (local time) after endorsing the condolence motion on the demise of MPs who died recently.

On March 7, the cabinet meeting called by Nepal Prime Minister (caretaker) KP Sharma Oli recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari to call a meeting of the reinstated Lower House.

During the meeting, Oli and his cabinet ministers left the meeting venue midway owing to the delay in the commencement of the meeting.

According to the Parliament Secretariat, as many as seven ordinances were scheduled to be tabled at the meeting.

The meeting was called after the Nepal Supreme Court reinstated the HoR.

The country's top court also decided to cancel all decisions that the incumbent Oli government took after December 20 last year, the day when the House of Representatives was dissolved. (ANI)

