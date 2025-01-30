Kathmandu [Nepal], January 30 (ANI): From dancing Shamans, carrying out a parade of Buddhist monks to raising a big cut out of the hissing snake, Nepal's indigenous Tamang community on Thursday celebrated Sonam Lhoshar- the year of the snake with grandeur and fanfare.

The Tibeto-Burman ethnic group of Nepal, Tamang, constitutes about 5.6 per cent of the population the Himalayan nation as per the 2021 census. The residents of high-lying areas follow the Manjushree calendar as per which the 2861st year started from Thursday.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

"Lhoshar is a special festival of the Tamang community. From today, the year of the snake has started. The literal translation of Lho-shar means New Year. The new year of the Tamang community has started from today. We not only celebrate this festival by gathering here in Tundikhel but also in our home. The main motive to come here is to gather at a place, exchange greetings and celebrate it together spreading the message that Tamang's celebrate this festival," Keshav Tamang, one of the reveler who gathered for celebration in Kathmandu told ANI.

Sonam Lhosar festival is celebrated every year on the occasion of Magh Shukla Pratipada with various programs. The festival is divided into 12 categories namely rat, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon (cloud), snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog and pig. The indigenous Tamang Community this year is celebrating the year of Snake.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Caernarfon Woman Sends Farting Videos To Harass Boyfriend’s Ex Amid Their Ongoing Dispute About Child Contact, Fined and Hit With Restraining Order.

The festival is specially celebrated in different districts of Bagmati region where Tamang community is predominant. 'Lho' means year and 'Sar' means new or fresh if translated, and the word 'Sonam' refers to the Tamang people in Nepal. Thus the festival 'Sonam Lhosar' is the New Year event, according to the calendar followed by the Tamang people.

In this festival, the houses and neighborhood are kept clean, holy clothes are hoisted and pooja is conducted by worshiping Lord Buddha. The Lama and Gurus gather, and dances are performed in the Tamang community.

On the day of the New Year, people take blessings from monks and elders for their progress, prosperity and happiness. The events are followed by extensive feasts. Meat of pigs, ducks, chickens and sweet desserts are prepared for family gatherings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)