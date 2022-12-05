Nepal's ruling coalition to finalize division of powers after onset of house sessions. (Photo: Nepal PM Secretariat)

Kathmandu (Nepal), December 5 (ANI): Members of the ruling coalition have pledged to move forward with greater unity in the coming days promising to finalize the division of powers after the starting of house sessions.

A meeting of four major parties in the ruling coalition held at PM's residence Baluwatar which ended late on Monday has issued a joint statement promising greater unity in the coming days.

"We express commitment to move forward with greater unity in the coming days putting the country's interests at the centre," the statement read.

President of the Nepali Congress and the country's prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Durga Paudel, the vice-chair of Rastriya Janamorcha, have all signed the declaration.

The top leaders have also thanked the government for successfully holding the recent House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial elections, and have congratulated the newly elected lawmakers and wished for their successful term.

They have acknowledged that a lack of cooperation and understanding among the coalition parties was seen in some of the constituencies, and added that there will be an additional review of such misunderstandings in the coming days.

They have stressed that the election on November 20 has further justified the need and relevance of the coalition, and called for continuity of the coalition. (ANI)

