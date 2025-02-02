Jerusalem [Israel], February 2 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir as the new Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Prime Minister's Office announced the appointment of Zamir in a post on X on Saturday.

With this announcement, Zamir has become the 24th Chief of Staff of IDF, replacing Lt Gen Herzi Halevi following his resignation last month. He will take the post on March 6, as reported by The Times of Israel.

According to The Times of Israel, Halevi was expected to step down from his once the ceasefire deal was signed between Israel and Hamas for the military lapse that led to the attack of October 7, 2023, in southern Israel.

Along with Zamir, Defence Minister Israel Katz had named two other candidates for the post, including Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, the current IDF deputy chief of staff, and Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai.

According to The Times of Israel, Halevi congratulated Zamir for being chosen.

"I have known Eyal for many years, and I am sure that he will lead the IDF forward in the face of the expected challenges and wish him great success," Halevi said in a statement Saturday.

"In the coming weeks, we will complete a professional and high-quality handover," he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, three Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal. The three hostages to return were Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel.

Israel President Isaac Herzog expressed relief at the return of three hostages.

Sharing a post on X, Herzog wrote, "Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel are finally home. How we have worried, and awaited their return."

He added, "Yarden's reunion with his family is simply heartbreaking. We all remain deeply concerned for the fate of our beloved Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas - as an entire nation we hold them in our hearts. The people of Israel stand by Yarden and the whole family, with great concern and in heartfelt prayer."

The first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. (ANI)

