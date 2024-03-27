Tel Aviv [Israel], March 27 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with US Senator Rick Scott (Republican - Florida) and thanked him for visiting Jerusalem and for his unwavering support for the State of Israel, especially at this time.

Netanyahu told the Senator that he thought the US government's decision not to veto the Security Council's resolution calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza - even without the release of the Israelis still held hostage there by Hamas - was a "very, very bad move."

The Prime Minister also said that it "encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and to believe that international pressure will prevent Israel from freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas."

Netanyahu added that his decision not to send an Israeli delegation to Washington, which he made in the wake of that resolution, was "a message to Hamas: Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work."

"I hope they got the message," he declared. (ANI/TPS)

