World News | Netanyahu, IDF Chief Clash over Gaza Evacuation and Siege Plan

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a cabinet meeting over a contentious plan to evacuate civilians in Gaza and lay siege to its northern region, The Times of Israel reported.

Agency News ANI| Jul 05, 2025 08:12 PM IST
    World News | Netanyahu, IDF Chief Clash over Gaza Evacuation and Siege Plan

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a cabinet meeting over a contentious plan to evacuate civilians in Gaza and lay siege to its northern region, The Times of Israel reported.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 05, 2025 08:12 PM IST
    World News | Netanyahu, IDF Chief Clash over Gaza Evacuation and Siege Plan
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Tel Aviv [Israel], July 5 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a cabinet meeting over a contentious plan to evacuate civilians in Gaza and lay siege to its northern region, The Times of Israel reported.

    According to quotes cited by The Times of Israel from the closed-door meeting, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused Zamir of failing to carry out orders, claiming it had led to a stalemate in Gaza.

    Zamir reportedly pushed back, saying: "You always say there is a stalemate in the Strip. There is no stalemate... We're doing exactly what you tasked us with. You certainly don't need to be reminded that we have soldiers dying in battle."

    Netanyahu responded that the IDF should "work on a wide-scale evacuation plan of the population to the south of the Strip," while Smotrich added, "And lay siege to the north [of Gaza]. That way we'll topple Hamas in no time," The Times of Israel reported.

    In response, Zamir reportedly asked, "Do you want a military government [in Gaza]? Who will govern 2 million people?" Netanyahu countered, "The IDF and the State of Israel. I don't want a military government, but I want to move [Gazans] to a large civilian area. [I'm] not willing to leave Hamas behind in any way."

    Netanyahu reportedly said that without the evacuation plan, the alternative would be to "run over the whole Strip and capture all of it, and that means killing the hostages, which I don't want and am not prepared to do."

    Zamir warned that such a move could lead to a loss of control: "To control these people who are hungry and angry could lead to a loss of control and as a result of that loss of control they could turn on the IDF," he was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

    Netanyahu dismissed the concern and ordered the preparation of the plan before his return from Washington, where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump. Trump is expected to announce a Gaza ceasefire deal during the visit.

    Netanyahu, speaking in Ashkelon on Wednesday, reaffirmed that Israel would not leave Hamas in power: "There will be no Hamas... There will be no Hamastan... We will release all our hostages," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

    Meanwhile, the IDF said it had gained operational control of roughly 65% of Gaza and eliminated over 100 Hamas operatives in the past week, including senior commander Hakem al-Issa. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

