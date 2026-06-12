World News | Netanyahu Says Trump Assured Him Final Iran Deal Will Mandate Removal of Enriched Uranium

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 12 (ANI): The office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that US President Donald Trump gave assurances that any final accord between Washington and Tehran would obligate Iran to surrender its accumulated enriched nuclear stockpile. The reported understanding would also enforce constraints on the nuclear and missile development programmes of Tehran.

In a social media statement published on X following a dialogue between the two leaders on Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister's office noted, "Although Israel is not party to the memorandum of understanding, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region."

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https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2065170119160906188?s=20

These disclosures emerged amid ongoing ambiguity regarding the actual progress of the proposed diplomatic arrangement between the US and Iran. Whilst the American president has repeatedly claimed that a major breakthrough is imminent, Iranian authorities have maintained that a definitive resolution has not yet been reached.

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Refuting claims that a settlement had already been locked in, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Friday, "So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement."

The spokesperson's briefing was a direct reaction to the announcement made by Trump, who declared that a comprehensive settlement designed to conclude the hostilities could be completed shortly and formally executed in Europe.

Iranian state media has also advised caution over the assertions coming out of Washington. The Tasnim news agency pointed out that the US president had been forecasting a diplomatic breakthrough repeatedly over the preceding two months.

According to the news outlet, Trump had claimed a settlement was near on 38 separate occasions during that timeframe. Tasnim reported, "Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump informed journalists in the Oval Office that he understood the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, had personally cleared the framework currently under review. When questioned by reporters on whether Khamenei had granted his authorisation, Trump answered, "I understand the answer is yes."

The US president characterised the draft under negotiation as a "very strong memorandum of understanding", asserting that the diplomatic discussions had progressed significantly.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters, adding that the diplomatic process had advanced to a point where only the final paperwork required completion.

According to the American president, "Subject to finalization of documents, which should get done over the next few days, we'll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. It's a great thing."

Trump mentioned that the text was in near-final form, indicating that an official signing event could be organised within a matter of days, provided the remaining friction points were ironed out.

He further maintained that the framework would guarantee that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," though he omitted any specific details regarding the verification mechanisms that would secure such an objective.

Emphasising the advanced state of the diplomatic track, Trump stated, "It was a big, very big thing, but we have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape, so we'll see."

The president also revealed that he had been holding consultations with various regional leaders, including Netanyahu, throughout the negotiation process.

Among the anticipated outcomes of the potential accord, Trump highlighted the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a vital maritime artery for global energy supplies. The US president claimed that the waterway, which Iran maintains it has blocked, would be reopened once the agreement is signed.

"The whole Middle East is happy, and long beyond the Middle East," Trump remarked.

The ongoing hostilities have exacted a heavy economic toll, driving up international crude prices and pushing American inflation rates to a three-year high.

The developments on Thursday represented a stark reversal from the highly aggressive stance Trump had displayed just hours earlier. Before shifting to an optimistic diplomatic tone, the US president had threatened massive military strikes against Iran, warning of a severe escalation in the conflict. He had pledged "very hard" strikes and suggested that vital Iranian energy installations could be targeted.

In a social media post, Trump had warned, "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela."

Kharg Island, situated off the Gulf coast of Iran several hundred kilometres north-west of the Strait of Hormuz, remains the primary hub for the country's crude oil exports and economic stability.

However, Trump subsequently announced that the slated military operations had been called off owing to rapid advancements in diplomatic channels. He stated that "final points have been... approved by all parties involved."

Trump added, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

Despite these proclamations from Washington, Tehran has refrained from issuing any public confirmation of such approval. Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Fars news agency, quoting an anonymous source, reported that no draft accord with the United States had received official approval yet.

The armed conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran commenced on February 28. Whilst a highly fragile ceasefire was successfully negotiated in April, the recent military exchanges underscore the persistent volatility surrounding the conflict. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)