Johannesburg, Nov 16 (PTI) A new book that features rare photographs of life on the ship that brought the first indentured labourers to South Africa for the very first time in 1860 was released here on Wednesday.

The lavishly-illustrated 374-page book ‘The Indian Africans' written by Paul David, Ranjith Choonilall, Kiru Naidoo and Selvan Naidoo, was released in Durban, the port where the Indian indentured labourers arrived 162 years ago to work on sugar cane plantations in British colonial Natal province under trying circumstances.

Also Read | Fortune's 40 Under 40 2022: Two Indian-Americans Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta Feature in Annual List.

"What really sets this book apart is that it shows for the very first-time actual photographs taken on board indenture ships. Indentured workers are no longer just a mass of anonymous data in the archives,” said publisher Anivesh Singh.

Selvan Naidoo, curator of the 1860 Heritage Centre in the city, managed to secure the diaries, scrapbooks and photographs of Captain Max de Gruyt, who commanded several voyages of the SS Umona between the Indian sub-continent and Port Natal.

Also Read | G20 Leaders Vow To Support Developing Nations To Rebuild More Accessible and Effective Education Systems.

“It was mind-blowing!,” Naidoo enthused as he paid tribute to De Gruyter's grandson Stewart Fairbairn in Australia for generously sharing this priceless material over an extended period of correspondence.

“This has enabled researchers to work on tying ship records to actual names and perhaps even faces,” Naidoo said.

Co-author Ranjith Choonilall, President of the 1860 Pioneers Foundation, saluted veteran activist the late Paul David for being the lead author and originator planting the seed "so that the collective story of the struggle for a free South Africa is not forgotten or erased from history".

“Sadly, Paul passed away in 2020. He prodded the #1860Project to reflect on Indian indenture in South Africa and to tell that story within the richer tapestry of deepening non-racialism and highlighting the collective contribution of our various communities in the building of our country,” Choonilall said.

The authors also took on the challenge from activist photographer, archivist and artist, Omar Badsha, to look at this history through African eyes.

"This book is a verse in a longer story. Its title is provocative. It forces us to see ourselves differently, from within and from without,” David's niece Zandile Qono wrote in the foreword to the book.

Targeted to provide lighter reading with shorter narratives and deep captions accompanying the hundreds of rare photographs, co-author Kiru Naidoo said this was deliberate.

“The idea was to document in light reading and selected images the lived experience – social, political, economic, cultural and spiritual - of a community defined by the vagaries of history, yet evolving in diverse directions."

A national book tour of several South African cities will now be undertaken to launch the book there.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, scores of people launched marigolds into the Indian Ocean on the beach of the city in commemoration of their ancestors who first landed there.

“The marigold was bought to our shores by the first Indians who arrived here, and this is a simple tribute to our forebears,” Naidoo said. Indian Consul General in Durban Thelma David said the commemoration was significant to further strengthen the bonds between India and South Africa.

“The connections between our communities, people, culture and the greater connections which are there across the Indian Ocean will truly help us build and develop a closer future together,” David said.

South Africa's Indian-origin citizens, largely descended from the indentured labourers and merchants who arrived in the country for several decades more, now number around 1.4 million.

While some returned at the end of their indenture period, others opted to remain behind to start successful businesses, including their own sugar cane farms and market gardens.

Their descendants today play a major role in all professions and the economy of South Africa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)