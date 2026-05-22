World News | New Delhi to Host Quad Foreign Ministers on May 26 as Indo-Pacific Strategy Sharpens

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): In a major diplomatic mobilisation, India will host the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations next week to anchor security and development initiatives across the Indo-Pacific.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in New Delhi for an official visit to participate in the high-level meeting on May 26, 2026, according to the MEA press release.

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Allegations Dismissed After Seoul Police Uncover AI-Generated Evidence -Report.

Beyond the multilateral talks, the visit will serve as a hub for critical bilateral diplomacy. The visiting ministers from Australia, Japan, and the US are scheduled to hold individual, one-on-one meetings with Dr Jaishankar and are expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The upcoming summit aims to build directly on the framework established during their last gathering in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2025. Discussions are expected to focus heavily on: Free and Open Indo-Pacific, reaffirming commitment to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order, evaluating progress on critical technology, climate resilience, and infrastructure delivery and exchanging perspectives on emerging security challenges in the region and broader international developments.

Also Read | Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Stars Paul McCartney.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, D.C. on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern", the statement said.

It further noted, "During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

As the leaders gear up for their visit to New Delhi for the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meet, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday stated that Washington is actively engaged in discussions with India to significantly broaden energy cooperation, confirming that the strategic partnership will be a focal point during his upcoming official visit.

Rubio noted that his highly anticipated itinerary in New Delhi would feature high-level engagements with ministers from the elite Quad grouping.

"They are a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them. And so it is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about," Rubio said.

The top US diplomat further emphasised the deep-rooted institutional cooperation between the two democracies within the plurilateral architecture. "We'll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I'm glad we are able to do it now in India, and we're going to do one later in the year as well," Rubio added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)