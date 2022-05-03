Berlin [Germany], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the New India doesn't think only of a secure future alone but takes risks.

Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, the Prime Minister said 'Make in India' has become a driving force of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows country's new political will as also the delivery-capability of democracy.

PM Modi said after independence, India decided on a direction but the country lagged behind due to one or the other reason.

"But the numerous changes that should have taken place with time, the speed with which it should have been done, the extensive manner in which it should have been done, we lagged behind due to one or the other reason," he said.

During his address, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on minimum government and maximum governance. "There should not be the absence of government wherever it is needed but it should also not be wherever it is not needed."

"Before 2014, wherever you used to see, everything would be a work in progress. I'm not criticising anyone but if a road was made, then it's dug up for electricity, then for water," he said.

Talking about the new India, PM Modi stated that the new India doesn't think of a secure future alone.

"It takes risks, it innovates, it incubates. I remember that around 2014, our country had only 200-400 startups. Today, the country has more than 68,000 startups," he said.

"Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India...Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches (people)," the prime minister added.

PM Modi highlighted the low price of Internet data in India and said it is unbelievable for many nations. He also noted that the government isn't chaining down the innovators but rather it's pushing them forward by pumping vigour in them.

"If you want to innovate in geospatial area, or build new kinds of drones or rockets or satellites - today India offers the most open and nurturing environment for this," he said.

"Today, all global parameters say that several dozens of these startups have become unicorns. It's not restricted to unicorns alone, today I can proudly say that numerous unicorns in my country are becoming decacorns too. It means they are crossing the level of USD 10 Billion," he added.

The Prime Minister addressed the Indian community meeting after co-chairing the sixth edition of India-Germany intergovernmental consultations (IGC) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. (ANI)

