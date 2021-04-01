Santa Fe (US), Apr 1 (AP) New Mexico's Legislature has approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in a bill that the governor plans to sign, extending the legal cannabis market across the American Southwest.

The state House concurred with Senate amendments Wednesday to provide the Legislature's final approval. A companion bill would automatically erase some past marijuana convictions and reconsider criminal sentences for about 100 prisoners.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislation this week to push for legalization of marijuana in efforts to spur employment and a stable new source of state income. She is expected to sign the package of bills. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)