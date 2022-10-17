Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 (ANI): The new head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva on Sunday met with several Taliban leaders and discussed a range of issues including the importance of girls' education.

"UN envoy @Otunbayeva at her first meeting with df @MoFA_Afg Muttaqi discussed wide ranging issues for cooperation, incl. trust-building, banking system & edu for all incl. girls. Acknowledged differences but agreed on the need to bring Afghanistan & IC closer for the sake of #Afghans," tweeted UNAMA News.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting minister of Foreign Affairs, in a meeting with Otunbayeva, asked her to inform the world of the facts within the scope of her responsibility, reported Tolo News.

The meeting covered bilateral cooperation, economic initiatives, security issues, and education, according to the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that now is the time for Afghanistan and the world to come closer together and understand each other's priorities, conditions, and requests, and UNAMA can achieve this well," said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, reported Tolo News.

She also met the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi and reiterated the need for close cooperation to prioritize the needs of the Afghan people.

"In a meeting with df DPM Hanafi, UN Envoy Otunbayeva discussed a broad range of issues, including international assistance, drug abuse, and the importance of girls' education. The new UNAMA head reiterated the need for close cooperation to prioritize the needs of #Afghan people," tweeted UNAMA News.

The head of UNAMA in Afghanistan has said that both sides should cooperate to address basic issues in Afghanistan.

Political analysts consider UNAMA's role in various sectors, especially the recognition of the current government, to be important.

"UNAMA can convince the world on the question of recognizing Afghanistan if the Taliban's strategy is such that it can satisfy UNAMA in the first step," said Aziz Marij, a former diplomat, reported Tolo News.

"The Islamic Emirate should provide full and direct cooperation with UNAMA leadership about the search for the truth," said Yosuf Amin Zazai, a political analyst.

Otunbayeva also met the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Abdul Kabir and agreed to close cooperation to address pressing issues faced by Afghans.

"New UNAMA head, Otunbayeva, today met with df DPM Kabir & discussed, among others, media rights, girls' education, governance & the vital contribution of all Afghans, incl. women, in rebuilding the country. Agreed close cooperation to address pressing issues faced by Afghans," tweeted UNAMA News.

In September, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan as his new Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

Otunbayeva succeeds Deborah Lyons of Canada. Otunbayeva brings to the position over 35 years of professional experience in leadership, diplomacy, civic engagement, and international cooperation. She served as the president of Kyrgyzstan, as well as in other roles, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

