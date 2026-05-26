World News | New US Bill Seeks State Department Recognition for Tibetan Government-in-exile

Washington, DC [US], May 26 (ANI): A new bill introduced in the United States Congress has marked another significant development in international support for the Tibetan government-in-exile and the Tibetan cause.

According to Phayul, US Congressman Jim McGovern and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul introduced legislation in the House of Representatives directing the US Secretary of State to advocate for the inclusion and recognition of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamshala, India.

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The proposed legislation, titled "H.R. 8982 -- To direct the Secretary of State to advocate for the inclusion and recognition of the Central Tibetan Administration, and for other purposes", was introduced on 21 May and has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for review.

As reported by Phayul, the bill was jointly introduced by McCaul and McGovern, both of whom have supported multiple Tibet-related initiatives in the US Congress over the years.

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While the full text of the legislation has not yet been publicly released, available details indicate that it calls for stronger official engagement with and recognition of the CTA by the US State Department.

Under the US legislative process, the bill will first be examined by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where lawmakers can review its provisions and suggest amendments.

If approved by the committee, the legislation will move to the full House of Representatives for debate and voting before proceeding to the Senate.

Phayul reported that the legislation is the latest bipartisan congressional initiative focused on Tibetan human rights, cultural preservation, religious freedom, and continued support for the Tibetan exile administration headquartered in Dharamshala.

The bill follows several earlier Tibet-related legislations passed by the US Congress, including the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, and the Resolve Tibet Act.

These measures have consistently focused on supporting Tibetan identity, promoting dialogue, and strengthening international engagement on Tibet-related issues.

The introduction of H.R. 8982 reflects continuing bipartisan support in the United States for the Tibetan administration in exile and its longstanding political and cultural initiatives. (ANI)

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