Tel Aviv [Israel], March 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women released a "Unity" video intended to increase awareness about the barbaric acts of violence committed against women during the October 7th massacre.

The video calls on the international community, including women's rights organizations and international human rights organizations, to condemn the events "in a clear voice and act in solidarity for women's rights."

Despite the ceaseless activity of government bodies, civil society organizations and private citizens, even five months after the massacre, women's rights and human rights organizations, and other official bodies in the international community, do not "utter a firm voice of condemnation of the crimes and another clear voice of solidarity with Israeli women" said the authority. (ANI/TPS)

