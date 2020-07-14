New York [US], July 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The US state of New York has toughened its travel advisory, ordering visitors from a total of 22 states where COVID-19 is surging to self-quarantine for 14 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"New York's travel advisory has been expanded to 22 states," Cuomo said via Twitter. "If you're travelling to New York from the following states, you must self-quarantine for 14 days."

Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin are the states most recently added to the restricted list.

The quarantine list has already included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

On Monday, Cuomo said New York would impose $2,000 fines on travellers from the quarantined states if they fail to provide contact information upon arrival.

According to the criteria, states that have a seven-day average of positive tests above 10 per cent or the number of confirmed cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents are added to the restricted list. (Sputnik/ANI)

