World News | New York Extends Curfew Amid Violent Protests over Floyd's Death

World. (File Image)

New York [USA], June 3 (ANI): Curfew measures imposed in New York City due to violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody will remain in place till June 7, Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

New York City Mayor and the police department failed to effectively utilize resources including the National Guard to contain protests last night, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

Also Read | Pennsylvania Primary Elections 2020: Polling Underway in Philadelphia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak And Tensions Over George Floyd's Death, Here Are Guidelines For Voters.

"The NYPD [New York Police Department] and the Mayor did not do their job last night," said Cuomo. "The police in New York City were not effective... they have to do a better job."

"The vast majority of protesters are peaceful. They are separate and distinct from the criminals who are opportunistically using this situation for their own purposes. Criminal activity and looting must stop. Not only is it illegal--it distracts from the point of the protests," Cuomo tweeted.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Updates | 5 NDRF Teams Each From Bathinda & Vijaywada Airlifted Successfully For Joining Ongoing Operations in GUjarat & Maharashtra Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

Last week, unrest erupted across the US after the death of Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody.

The 46-year-old's death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

A bystander video recording showed a policeman -- Derek Chauvin -- kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)