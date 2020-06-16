World News | New Zealand No Longer Free of Coronavirus
Wellington (New Zealand), Jun 16 (AP) New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after two women who flew from London to see a dying parent tested positive.
The new cases sparked a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight's fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member.
The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered.
New Zealand has counted 22 deaths from COVID-19, and until Tuesday, everyone else among the 1,500 people known to have been infected had recovered. (AP)
