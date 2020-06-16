World News | New Zealand No Longer Free of Coronavirus

Wellington (New Zealand), Jun 16 (AP) New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after two women who flew from London to see a dying parent tested positive.

The new cases sparked a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight's fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise of Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Border Face-Off With China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered.

New Zealand has counted 22 deaths from COVID-19, and until Tuesday, everyone else among the 1,500 people known to have been infected had recovered. (AP)

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Imperial College London to Begin Clinical Trials This Week, Project Funded by UK Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)