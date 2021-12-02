Taipei [Taiwan], December 2 (ANI): Cyryl Kozaczewski, Poland's former ambassador to Japan has officially assumed office as his country's new top envoy to Taiwan, a media report said citing the Polish representative office in Taipei.

Kozaczewski -- who has served in diplomatic posts at the Polish Embassy in Seoul and the Permanent Representation of Poland to NATO in Brussels -- is a seasoned diplomat with more than 25 years of experience in the field, reported Focus Taiwan.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: What Causes Rare Blood Clots With AstraZeneca Jab.

Before coming to Taipei, Kozaczewski served as political director in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office announced that Mark Pearson has been appointed as its new director. The office functions as the de facto New Zealand embassy in Taiwan, the Taiwanese publication said.

Also Read | Blast Heard in Afghanistan Capital Kabul, No Casualties Confirmed.

Pearson -- who will officially assume the position in January 2022 -- has worked on regional economic and political issues in APEC and in ASEAN-related groupings, including the ASEAN Regional Forum, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the East Asia Summit, and was involved in disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, according to the office, according to Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)