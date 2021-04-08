Wellington, Apr 8 (AP) A security guard at a New Zealand quarantine hotel has tested positive for the coronavirus, although there is no evidence at this point the outbreak has spread any further.

New Zealand has managed to stamp out the spread of the virus, so whenever somebody who is not in quarantine tests positive it represents a significant concern. Health authorities said the person lives alone and carpools to work with a colleague, and that both workers are now in isolation.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the 24-year-old guard had not been vaccinated, and they're doing an urgent repeat test on the worker to get a better understanding of the nature of the infection.

New Zealand has been prioritizing border workers for vaccinations. The nation of 5 million people has reported 2,500 cases and 26 deaths since the pandemic began. (AP)

