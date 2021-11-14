Wellington [New Zealand], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 209 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of 209 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 207 were community cases and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 5,578, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There were 90 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

New Zealand recorded 8,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 81 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)