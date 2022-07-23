Wellington [New Zealand], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 7,746 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand now sits at 8,703. The Ministry also reported 759 current hospitalizations, including 19 cases in ICU or HDU, and 22 deaths of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In addition, there were 353 new cases that have recently travelled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,546,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 reaching 1,976 in the country.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

