Wellington [New Zealand], March 28 (ANI): The King of New Zealand's Indigenous Maori community has called for granting legal personhood to whales, Anadolu News Agency reported, citing Teao News website, on Thursday.

Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII made the call after signing 'He Whakaputanga Moana', or the Declaration for the Ocean, along with an indigenous chief in neighbouring Cooks Island on Thursday.

"He Whakaputanga Moana (declaration) is not merely words on paper. It's a Hinemoana Halo, a woven cloak of protection for our taonga (treasured possession) our treasures - the magnificent whales," the Maori King said.

This development comes as the 'Hinemoana Halo Ocean Initiative' is aiming at an ocean protection fund for the big mammal, as reported by Anadolu News Agency.

The king termed the Declaration for the Ocean as a "declaration for future generations", saying their descendants deserve to inherit an ocean where whales continue to resonate.

"Our mokopuna (descendants) deserve to inherit an ocean teeming with life, where the songs of whales continue to resonate across the vast expanse," he added.

Aperahama Edwards, one of the drivers of the initiative, said the fund will empower the indigeneous communities in protecting their treasured possessions.

"This fund will empower Indigenous communities, the natural guardians of our shores, and support initiatives aligned with the declaration's goals. Together, we can create a Hinemoana Halo, a woven cloak of protection for these taonga (treasures), our whales," Edwards said.

New Zealand, home to nearly a million Maori ethnic people, has in the past legislated to grant legal status to rivers and mountains, seen as important to the indigenous people, Anadolu reported. (ANI)

