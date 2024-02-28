Quetta [Balochistan], February 28 (ANI): The inaugural session of the new Balochistan Assembly is scheduled for Wednesday, with newly-elected members likely to take their oaths, Dawn reported, adding that the district administration enforced tight security measures in and around the assembly premises.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Sardar Akhtar Mengal, elected to both national and provincial assembly seats, relinquished his provincial assembly seat in Wadh to retain the NA seat from Khuzdar.

Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party and a political alliance led by Mohsin Dawar plan to stage a rally during the assembly's first session, Dawn reported.

As per the agenda released by the Balochistan Assembly secretariat, members from various parties will be sworn in during the assembly session.

Further, according to Dawn, the Speaker, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, will be absent due to illness and other prior commitments. Zamrak Khan Piralizai, a senior assembly member, will preside over the session and administer the oath to the new members.

Citing sources, the report stated that 61 out of the 65 lawmakers will take the oath during Wednesday's session. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet officially notified the results for three successful candidates from Nasirabad (PB-14), Hub-Lasbela (PB-21), and Ziarat-Harnai (PB-7) constituencies.

Recounts have been ordered in PB-14, Nasirabad, and PB-21, Hub-Lasbela, by the ECP, while re-polling is scheduled for nine polling stations in PB-9, Ziarat Harnai, on February 29.

In another development, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti of the Pakistan People's Party and Prince Agha Omer resigned from the Senate and submitted their resignations to the Senate chairman. They are expected to be sworn in as members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The election for the new Speaker and deputy Speaker will take place subsequently, with the assembly announcing the schedule after the oath-taking ceremony.

The PML-N and PPP are yet to finalise their candidates for the speaker and deputy speaker positions.

Security concerns have led to the decision to prohibit guests from attending the first session of the Balochistan Assembly on February 28.

In an official notification, the Balochistan Assembly announced a complete ban on issuing visitors' cards for the session due to law and order issues, adverse weather conditions, and expected protests in the province.

The notification emphasised the need for cooperation from newly-elected members and underscores the importance of ensuring a smooth electoral process. (ANI)

