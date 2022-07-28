Mexico City [Mexico], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least nine people were killed on Wednesday after multiple vehicles crashed in south Mexico's Guerrero state, local authorities confirmed.

According to a preliminary report from state security officials, the accident occurred around 6:35 a.m. local time on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo Highway, in Guerrero's Costa Grande region.

Also Read | Iraq Protest: Followers of Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr Breach Baghdad's Parliament Against Nominee for PM by Iran-Backed Parties.

The driver of a private vehicle wanted to overtake a cargo truck but collided with its rear, which caused him to lose control and go onto the opposite side of the highway, where he collided head-on into another car, officials said.

Three people were seriously injured in the accident and taken to a regional hospital in the town of Atoyac de Alvarez.

Also Read | Google Maps Bring Back ‘Street View’ Experience for Indian Users To Help People Explore Places More Visually & Accurately.

State police and members of the National Guard were among the rescue workers at the scene of the accident, and the highway was closed for more than an hour. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)