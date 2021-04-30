Oshino Hakkai [Japan], April 30 (ANI): This light blue ice cream has inspired visitors by refreshing impressions in Japan. The soft ice cream name is "Hakkai".

Mt Fuji is the highest mountain in Japan. Hakkai soft ice cream has a unique relationship with Mt Fuji. "Oshino Hakkai" is a tourist spot at the foot of Mt Fuji. It has a pond with crystal clear water in it and is visited by a number of tourists every year.

"Mt Fuji contains a lot of lava. Snow and rain melt by the lava of Mt. Fuji, then get filtered to crystal clear water which became spring water in the pond," said Masataka Watanabe, Oshino Hakkai tourist office.

The place has a Souvenir shop "Ikemoto" that sells Hakkai soft ice cream introduced by "Nissei". The ice cream has flavours like matcha, peach, and Muscat.

It tastes like Ramune which is similar to the taste of soda. Hakkai soft ice cream became popular on SNS.

"The crystal clear blue of the pond and the beautiful blue color of the soft ice cream match very well," said a visitor.

"It's very sweet and delicious," said a visitor.

"The image of "Oshino Hakkai" represents the spring water pond of Mt Fuji, and it offers "Hakkai soft ice cream" with ramune taste in the image of clear blue, refreshing and pure water, refreshing taste. It was very difficult to mix the raw material of the ramune taste with vanilla and make the color, so it would be an image of "Oshino Hakkai". In the future, after ending of coronavirus, I hope visitors to come to "Oshino Hakkai" again and enjoy the beautiful water and clear air," said Kouki Watanabe, Oshino Hakkai ikemoto.

Japanese company Nissei's efforts to develop characteristic soft ice cream to make customers and foreign tourists happy. (ANI)

