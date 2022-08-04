New Delhi, [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that there has not been any progress between India and Pakistan since 2019 regarding the resumption of trade.

In August 2019, relations between India and Pakistan worsened when Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, recall its high commissioner from New Delhi, expel the Indian envoy to Islamabad and suspend bilateral trade.

On being asked whether there has been any progress concerning the resumption of trade ties with Pakistan since 2019, the minister in his written response to Rajya Sabha in his written response in Rajya Sabha said: "In August 2019, Pakistan announced the suspension of bilateral trade with India. Pakistan partially relaxed its ban on trade with India in September 2019 by permitting trade in certain pharmaceutical products. There has not been any progress regarding resumption of trade with Pakistan since then."

In June, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the country's interest in trade and engagement with India saying that Pakistan was isolated on the world stage due to past policies.

India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, in another response in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said around 546 Indians or believed to be Indian fishermen are in Pakistan custody.

"As per available information, 546 Indian or believed to be Indian fishermen under Pakistan custody are from the state of Gujarat. It has been reported that Indian fishermen along with their boats are apprehended by Pakistani authorities for allegedly fishing in Pakistani waters and charged under the Fisheries Act of Pakistan."

"Government attaches the highest priority to the welfare, safety and security of Indian fishermen. As soon as cases of apprehension of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking consular access from the Pakistan Government. All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the fishermen for their early release and repatriation, along with the release of their boats.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar on misuse of Central investigation agencies with both opposition and treasury benches raising allegations against each other over the issue. (ANI)

