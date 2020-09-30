Washington, Sep 30 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that there is zero enthusiasm in the Democratic party for its presidential nominee Joe Biden and nobody wants "sleepy Joe" as a leader, a day after the two fiercely clashed over a wide range of issues in the first presidential debate.

Trump, a Republican, and Biden are pitted against each other for the November 3 presidential elections.

Also Read | Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute: Russia Offers to Host Talks Between Armenia And Azerbaijan.

During the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace in Cleveland, Ohio, 74-year-old Trump and his 77-year-old rival Biden debated on issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate.

They also traded barbs about each other's families, making it one of the most chaotic White House debates in years.

Also Read | US F-35B Fighter Jet Crashes After Collision With Refuelling Plane KC-130J in Imperial County of California.

“Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!” Trump said in a series of tweets.

Both the sides have, however, claimed victory after the debate.

“Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected (Senator) Bernie (Sanders), effectively calling him a loser!” Trump said in another tweet.

Sanders lost the Democratic presidential primary to Biden.

“Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country!” he said and urged fellow Americans to go out and vote.

Trump also slammed Biden for not using the word law and order during the debate.

Trump had said that he and his party believes in law and order but Biden does not.

“The top 10 cities and just about the top 40 cities are run by Democrats and in many cases radical left, and they've got you wrapped around their finger, Joe, to a point where you don't want to say anything about law and order. And I'll tell you what, the people of this country want and demand law and order. And you're afraid to even say it,” he said.

Biden used the term law and order after Trump demanded this from him multiple times. “Law and order with justice where people get treated fairly,” Biden said.

“It is crazy what's going on and he doesn't want to say law and order because he can't because he'll lose his radical left supporters and once he does that, it's over with,” Trump said about his Democratic opponent.

The president also asserted that Biden has no support from the law enforcement agencies to which Biden responded, “That's not true”.

In his tweet, Biden said that Trump during the debate refused to disavow white supremacists.

“There's no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” said the former vice president.

“After tonight, the choice in this election has never been clearer — and with 35 days to go, the stakes have never been higher,” Biden said.

In an interview to MSNBC, Senator Kamala Harris, who is Biden's running mate, said at the debate stage, America was presented with a very clear choice.

“On the one hand you have Joe Biden, who has experience, who has poise, who has grace, who speaks with intelligence, who speaks directly in the camera to the American people about their situation,” she said.

“Then on the other hand you have an angry, defensive Donald Trump who spent full time interrupting, attempting to bully the process including the moderator. You know, when I watched the debate I'll have to tell you. I couldn't help but think about the people around the world who are watching the debate,” Harris said.

“What we saw was a dog whistle through a bullhorn. Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is. Someone who will not condemn white supremacist. Someone who cannot say the phrase black lives matter. Someone who is getting rid of training of Federal employees around the issue of race and the need to be aware of implicit bias. It's not a dog whistle. Literally, he's talking through a bullhorn,” Harris said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)