Seoul, Nov 18 (AP) South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details.

Friday's launch came a day after North Korea resumed its ballistic weapons tests and threatened fiercer moves. (AP)

