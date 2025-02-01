Kyiv [Ukraine], February 1 (ANI): A Ukrainian Military official informed that North Korean forces have "probably" withdrawn from frontlines in Russia's Kursk region after suffering heavy losses, CNN reported.

Colonel Oleksandr, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Special Operations Forces, told CNN that North Korean troops have not been seen on the battlefront for the past three weeks.

"The presence of DPRK troops has not been observed for about three weeks, and they were probably forced to withdraw after suffering heavy losses," Oleksandr Kindratenko, told CNN.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has also noted the reports of the same.

About 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia, according to Ukrainian officials and Western intelligence reports, which say around 4,000 of those troops have been killed or injured.

North Korean troops, aiding Russia in their offensive against Ukraine, have been deployed to the Kursk region of Moscow.

According to CNN, Ukraine has made advancements in Kursk, as stated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a DC-based think tank, on January 26. On the other hand, the Russian Military said that it had recaptured the region.

Earlier, Ukraine received the largest Swedish defence package amounting to USD 1.23 billion for their efforts to counter the Russian offensive

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Sweden for the package and said that it would help meet Ukraine's military needs and significantly contribute to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Sharing the details on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I am thankful to @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Government, and the people of Sweden for the 18th and largest Swedish defense package to Ukraine to date, totaling 13.5 billion SEK ($1.23 billion)".

The post added, "We deeply appreciate that this military aid meets the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army and significantly contributes to strengthening our defense capabilities. Its reinforcement of our long-range capabilities and investments in weapons production in Ukraine are invaluable. Peace through strength can be achieved". (ANI)

