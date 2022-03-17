Jakarta [Indonesia], March 17 (ANI): National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD on Thursday co-chaired the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) in Jakarta where they reviewed current global and security issues.

The IISD is a forum that brings Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two countries on political and security issues.

Also Read | Ukraine Legalises Cryptocurrency To Fight Russian Invasion.

At the second IISD, both discussed several shared priorities, including review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime, defence, and cyber security cooperation, according to an official statement.

Recognizing the importance of a traditional friendly relationship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation between them to overcome common challenges and identified opportunities for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues.At the meeting, Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Security Dialogue between the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Security Council Secretariat of India.

Also Read | California Accident: 9 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Tomas Rivera Middle School in Perris.

NSA Doval also met Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.

Conveying his gratitude to Minister Mahfud for hosting the meeting in Indonesia, Doval extended an invitation to host Indonesia in India to co-chair the third IISD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)