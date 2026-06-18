World News | Nuclear Weapons Program is Destroyed...gone: US VP Vance on Peace Deal with Iran

Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday defended the newly signed 14-point peace deal between the United States and Iran, asserting that the agreement has already neutralised immediate threats while setting the stage for a long-term diplomatic resolution.

Addressing the press at the White House, Vance provided a blunt assessment of the military outcomes achieved prior to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding. He confirmed that the administration's military campaign had successfully dismantled Iran's critical infrastructure.

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"We destroyed a substantial number of their ballistic missiles and their ballistic missile launchers themselves. The nuclear weapons program is destroyed. It is gone," Vance stated, framing the peace deal as an extension of this military success rather than a concession.

Vance clarified the US stance on the "right to self-defence," noting that the memorandum does not seek to leave nations vulnerable. "Israel doesn't give up the right of self-defence... The Iranians don't give up the right of self-defence," he explained. "But we do expect that as part of the final deal, they are not going to be able to build the kind of missiles that can broadly threaten the entire world."

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He underscored that the administration's primary goal remains curbing Iran's regional influence. "What we want to see is Iran not funding regional instability, funding regional terrorism," he added.

The Vice President's remarks come as the 60-day "negotiating clock" for a final comprehensive agreement with Iran began today. "As part of the final deal, we are not going to be able to see them build the kind of missiles that can broadly threaten the entire world," he said, adding, "What we want to see is Iran not funding regional instability, funding regional terrorism."

Steps under the memorandum are already underway. Vance confirmed the US Navy allowed more than a dozen commercial ships to reach Iranian ports, with over 12.5 million barrels of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night.

The 14-point framework requires a permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The deal gives both countries 60 days to finalise terms on sanctions, frozen assets, and Iran's long-term nuclear program. While the administration calls the agreement key to avoiding a "worldwide depression" from the energy crisis, critics argue that early concessions like sanctions relief and asset releases give Iran leverage without long-term guarantees.

Vance dismissed the criticism, saying the White House will brief Congress soon. "I am 'not at all' worried" about political fallout, he told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)