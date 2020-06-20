Brasilia [Brazil], June 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased within the past 24 hours by 54,771 to 1,032,913, the national Ministry of Health said late on Friday.

The death toll has increased by 1,206 to 48,954 people within the same period of time.

Over 507,000 have recovered since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added. (Sputnik/ANI)

