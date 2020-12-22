Geneva [Swiitzerland], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.

The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.

The day before, a record 818,796 new COVID-19 cases were registered globally, with 10,652 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

