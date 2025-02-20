Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 20 (ANI): The High-Level Committee of Odisha government probing the alleged suicide of a girl student and subsequent action against by KIIT authorities relating to Nepal students, has asked Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of the institute, to appear before it on Friday.

In a communication sent to Achyuta Samanta, the Odisha government's Director, Higher Education said that the High-Level Committee has decided to conduct an enquiry into the alleged suicide of a student and subsequent actions taken by the authorities of the University.

Also Read | China Hails India's Powerful, Rising Influence in Asia; Chinese Diplomat Says 'PM Narendra Modi's Aggressive Diplomatic Strategy Reshape India's Place in World'.

"Hence, you are requested to appear before the High-Level Committee on February 21 at 6.30 pm at Mini Conference Hall, New Annexe Building, State Guest House, Bhubaneswar and to adduce evidence with adequate documentary evidence before the Committee on the terms of reference," the communication said.

Earlier in the day, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba stated that the issue of the death of a Nepali student while studying at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Odisha, is being resolved through diplomatic means.

Also Read | Pi Coin Price: Cryptocurrency Goes Live After 2-Year Wait, Know How To Own It.

"We immediately initiated diplomatic efforts. While we demanded justice for the deceased and legal action against the guilty, we coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the safety and academic environment for Nepali students," Deuba said.

On February 16, the third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by a fellow student and the college didn't act despite multiple complaints.

The accused was arrested by police on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day.

On December 17, more than 500 Nepali students enrolled in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) were asked to leave the campus in Bhubaneswar. In the evening, the institution retracted its decision and called back the students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)