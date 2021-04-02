Seoul [South Korea], April 2 (ANI/Global Economic): The office finance union called for the resignation of the CEO of Hana Card Jang Kyung-hoon, who caused controversy over misogynous speech.

KEB Hana Card Division of the Office Finance Union issued a statement on Thursday, saying, "CEO Jang Kyung-hoon should immediately resign to improve the corporate culture image of Hana Card. If we ignore these demands, we will face greater resistance and struggle."

According to KBS reports, CEO Jang explained at the meeting that company's credit card should have the same value as "a wife to live with" rather than a "brothel woman", and added "the goal is a pretty woman when you go to a brothel or a bar'. In addition, it was reported that he used verbal abuse at other executive meetings.

The union criticized, saying, "Chang's behavior is obviously misogynous, it violates human rights, and is a case of workplace harassment. The CEO apologized for mentioning the word "brothel", but the real problem is that a representative of an organization divides and objectifies women into "brothel women" and "wives", and takes for granted the impersonal treatment towards the members of the organization. It is that it has a low human rights sensitivity."

The union requested the Ministry of Employment and Labor for special labor supervision of CEO Jang, "Workplaces that have caused social controversy through unfair treatment of workers such as violence, assault, sexual harassment, and harassment are subject to special labor supervision by the Ministry of Employment and Labor."

From Mar.30, the union began to occupy the front office of the CEO of Hana Card. In addition, a press conference will be held in front of Hana Card's headquarters on Apr.5, urging CEO Jang to resign.

Hana Card side said, "We apologize for causing social controversy." (ANI/Global Economic)

