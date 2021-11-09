Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Senior defence officials of India and the US attended the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo on Monday (local time) and focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors like the semiconductor industry.

"The November 8 DICF virtual expo focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains, such as artificial intelligence and space," Jessica Maxwell spokesperson of the Department of Defense said in a statement.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Policy, Jesse Salazar has co-chaired the second Defense Technology and Trade Initiative Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo with his Indian counterpart Anurag Bajpai, Jt Secy (Defence Industries).

According to the Department of Defense, the virtual expo was held in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

"The DICF, a cornerstone of the U.S.-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), aims to deepen industrial cooperation between the U.S. and India by identifying opportunities to jointly research, develop, and produce warfighting capabilities," the statement said.

Jessica Maxwell further said that Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, delivered recorded opening remarks, and DASD Salazar was joined in the discussion by Michael Vaccaro, acting Executive Director, International Cooperation, and senior executives from US and Indian companies.

"DASD Salazar looks forward to continuing this robust discussion at tomorrow's DTTI group and to hosting a future forum with startups and other industry leaders to deepen the discussions on supply chains and innovation," the spokesperson also said. (ANI)

