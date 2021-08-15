Kabul, Aug 15 (AP) Senior US military officials say Kabul's international airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue.

The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule.

Also Read | Canada Elections 2021: Justin Trudeau Calls for Snap Election on September 20.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days and swept into the capital on Sunday. (AP)

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Says 'Ashraf Ghani Tied Our Hands Behind Our Backs and Sold the Homeland'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)