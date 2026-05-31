World News | OIC Welcomes UN Decision to Include Israel in Sexual Violence Report

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 31 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday welcomed the inclusion of the Israeli occupation authorities and institutions in the annual report of the UN Secretary-General on conflict-related sexual violence, listing them among parties suspected of committing conflict-related sexual violence, based on documented information, testimonies, and evidence collected and verified through approved and competent UN mechanisms.

The General Secretariat considered this step a legal and humanitarian victory for Palestinian victims and a fundamental contribution to the process of achieving justice and accountability, and to ending the long-standing state of impunity, as per the statement.

Also Read | China Mine Collapse: Five Killed, One Injured After Illegal Mining Operation Caves In in Yunnan.

https://x.com/OIC_OCI/status/2061030984615702533?s=20

"The General Secretariat affirmed that this report constitutes an important international legal and political document that condemns the systematic crimes and violations committed by Israel against Palestinian, enabling and requiring legal prosecution, in addition to the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the statement read.

Also Read | Who Is Jugal Daterao? Disney Program Manager Sentenced in Russia Over THC Gummies Case.

The General Secretariat also renewed its call on the international community to take resolute action to end all ongoing crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation, hold those responsible accountable under international criminal law, and work to provide international protection to the Palestinian people.

The United Nations has "added Israel to the blacklist of sexual violence in conflict zones", prompting Israel to cut ties with UN chief Antonio Guterres, the country's ambassador to the UN told Al Jazeera.

Israeli ambassador Danny Danon said in a post on X, "WE'RE DONE WITH YOU, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres!"

https://x.com/dannydanon/status/2060201771373297701?s=20

The UN's report in August 2025 warned that Israel could be added to the list of parties suspected of, or responsible for, sexual violence in situations of armed conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

"The decision to blacklist Israel and accuse us of using sexual violence as a weapon of war is an outrageous decision," Danon said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)