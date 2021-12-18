Beijing [China], December 18 (ANI): China's oldest person, a 135-year-old woman from its 'Longevity Town' passed away in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

"The oldest person in China, Alimihan Seyiti, passed away in Kashgar on December 16, at the age of 135," the authorities said in a statement.

Also Read | Alimihan Seyiti Dies: Oldest Person in China Dies at 135 in Xinjiang.

Born on June 25, 1886, Seyiti belongs to Komuxerik Township in Shule County of Kashgar Prefecture.

According to media reports, Komuxerik with many elderly people aged above 90 living in it has been dubbed as the "longevity town."

Also Read | Chinese Espionage Operations in US at Their Highest Level, Says Report.

In 2013, Seyiti was named the oldest person in the country by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

According to media reports, Seyiti led a simple lifestyle, loved to sing and sunbathe in her yard, was always happy and laughed a lot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)