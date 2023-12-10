New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will come to India for a state visit on December 16 along with a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

As per the official statement, this will be the first state visit of Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India and marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman.

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 on Richter Scale Hits Paracas, No Casualties Reported.

Oman sultan will visit India on the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu and will be received by PM Modi and President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome.

During his visit, the leader will also hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi who will also host a luncheon in his honour.

Also Read | Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupe Kills Three in US, Five in Canada; Know All About Latest Health Scare.

The visit will be an opportunity to explore avenues for future collaboration between India and Oman for regional stability, progress and prosperity, the press statement said.

It read further that India and Oman share a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, built on the foundation of mutual trust and respect, and strong people-to-people ties going back centuries. India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has flourished over the years.

Earlier in September, Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said attended the G20 Summit held under India's G20 Presidency in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)