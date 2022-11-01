Washington, Nov 1 (AP) Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American.

Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer.

Also Read | UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Under Fire From Opposition and Refugee Activists Over Migrant 'Invasion' Claim.

From certain angles, the nation's economic picture looks like a healthy one.

But the scene is being photo-bombed by an unsightly intruder: Chronically high inflation.

Also Read | Greece Boat Accident: Dozens Missing After Boat From Turkey Carrying Migrants Sinks Between Islands of Evia and Andros.

Surging prices are straining family budgets and inflicting hardship on the most economically disadvantaged households. What's more, the Federal Reserve's drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year.

With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections that culminate next week, many Americans are gloomy about the outlook for the economy and their own finances — encouraging news for Republicans who hope to regain control of Congress and ominous news for President Joe Biden's congressional Democrats.

A poll conducted in early October by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research found that 46 per cent of people felt their personal financial situations were poor, up from 37 per cent who said so in March.

America's economy is in a confusing place 2½ years after COVID-19 upended business as usual. The brief but deep recession that erupted in the spring of 2020 was swiftly followed by an explosive recovery that overwhelmed global supply chains, causing shortages of goods and labour and fuelling price pressures that have yet to ebb.

What remains is an unusual blend of crushing inflation and a robust job market.

“The data,'' said economist Megan Greene of the Kroll Institute, “is all over the map.''

Many workers have received decent pay raises from employers who are desperate to attract and keep staffers. But higher prices are wiping out those pay gains. Adjusted for inflation, hourly pay fell 3 per cent in September from a year earlier — the 18th straight monthly drop.

“Wage growth isn't keeping pace,'' Greene said. “It's great that people have jobs. But their standards of living are being whittled by inflation.''

Here's a closer look at the economy's vital signs, which are sending mixed signals to policymakers, businesses, forecasters — and voters:

___

THE OVERALL ECONOMY

Perhaps no economic barometer has been as head-scratching as the gross domestic product — the economy's total output of goods and services.

After surging 5.9 per cent last year, the best mark since 1984, GDP fell into a funk in the first half of this year. It shrank at a 1.6 per cent annual rate from January through March and then by 0.6 per cent from April through June.

The first-half economic contraction was caused by factors that didn't really reveal much about the health of the underlying economy.

The decline was driven by a drop in companies' inventories, a cyclical development that often reverses itself soon after, and a surge in imports, which reflected Americans' keen appetite for foreign goods.

Last week, the government reported that GDP returned to growth in the July-September quarter, expanding at a solid 2.6 per cent annual rate.

Yet the new picture wasn't entirely cause for celebration. Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of US economic activity, weakened last quarter: It rose at just a 1.4 per cent annual rate, down from a 2 per cent rate in the April-June period.

The entire third-quarter increase in GDP could be attributed to a jump in exports and lower imports, which together added nearly 2.8 percentage points of growth. That performance isn't likely to be repeated. A stronger dollar has made American goods pricier overseas. And Russia's war against Ukraine has contributed to a weakening global economy and lower demand for US goods.

“If you look under the hood on those third-quarter figures," Greene said, “it suggests that it wasn't that strong, and we can't expect it to continue.”

The economic outlook is also darkening as the Fed steadily jacks up interest rates. Since March, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate five times, including three straight hefty three-quarter-point hikes. It's expected to do so again on Wednesday and in December.

The Fed's policymakers have been aiming for a “soft landing'' — raising rates enough to slow growth and bring inflation toward its 2 per cent annual target without triggering a recession in the process.

Most economists, though, doubt it can be done. They foresee a recession beginning sometime in 2023.

___

INFLATION

One reason for widespread scepticism about the Fed's ability to stick a soft landing is that inflation is proving harder to defeat than policymakers had expected. The result is that more and larger rate hikes than originally envisioned will likely be required.

In September, the government's consumer price index rose a higher-than-expected 0.4 per cent from August and 8.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Worse, so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs to better assess price pressures, climbed 6.6 per cent from a year earlier. That was the biggest such jump in 40 years.

What's more, high inflation is hardly confined to the United States. In the 19 countries that share the euro currency, for example, prices soared 9.9 per cent in September from a year earlier. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven up energy prices and disrupted food supplies.

In the United States, inflation has not only stayed high but has broadened from the goods sector of the economy to the much larger service sector — a vast area that includes everything from air fares, auto insurance and medical care to hotel rates, apartment rents and restaurant meals.

Problem is, the farther inflation spreads, the harder it is to control.

___

JOBS

The job market is the clear star of the American economy.

Employers have shrugged off surging prices, rising interest rates and fears of a coming recession and just kept hiring. After adding a record 6.7 million jobs last year, the economy has tacked on a robust monthly average of 420,000 so far this year.

The unemployment rate in September, 3.5 per cent, matched a half-century low.

Still, the employment market is cooling. Job gains have slowed for two straight months — to 263,000 in September from 315,000 in August and 537,000 in July.

Employers posted 10.7 million job openings in October, the government reported on Tuesday. That was up from 10.3 million, though down from a peak of 11.9 million in March. By historical standards, those figures were uncommonly high: For 15 straight months, openings have topped 10 million, a level they had never reached before 2021.

Americans are also enjoying extraordinary job security. Employers are shedding a monthly average of fewer than 1.4 million workers — on pace to surpass last year for the fewest layoffs in government records dating to 2001.

The job market, though, is expected to deteriorate as the Fed's rate hikes begin to bite.

___

CONSUMERS

American consumers, the lifeblood of the economy, have proved resilient through the ups and downs of the COVID economy. Their spending has both driven a strong recovery and ignited inflationary pressures.

Though higher prices have sapped their spending power, and the federal relief checks of 2020 and 2021 are long gone, Americans have kept spending, though at a moderating pace.

Consumer spending rose 0.3 per cent from August to September, even after accounting for inflation, the government reported.

It isn't certain that consumers can keep it up. They have collectively used up much of the savings they amassed during pandemic, though their finances are still relatively strong, and are increasingly turning to credit cards. The US savings rate has declined. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)