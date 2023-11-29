Tel Aviv [Israel], November 29 (ANI/TPS): Religious leaders from Israel's Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Druze communities gathered at the ruins of Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Wednesday to pray and call for the return of all the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Led by representatives of the Home Front Command and the Israel Police, the spiritual leaders toured the kibbutz and saw where the October 7 massacre took place. Around 100 of the kibbutz's nearly 800 residents were killed.

At noon, a prayer written eight years ago during the visit of religious leaders to Nazi extermination camps in Poland was said on the kibbutz grounds. They also prayed for the safe return of the hostages and soldiers.

The clergy were also due to visit Rahat, a Bedouin community in the Negev where 21 residents were killed and six taken hostage.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv and meet with the families of the 155 captives still being held. (ANI/TPS)

