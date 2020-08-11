Baltimore [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): One person was killed while five others were injured after a major explosion in the residential area of Baltimore on Monday.

"Maryland State Fire Marshal (MSFM) and @ATFBaltimore (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore) are continuing to assist @BCFDL734 (Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734) @ChiefNilesRFord with the house explosion in the 6500 bl of Labyrinth. Investigators are staging and beginning their initial investigation. 1 person has died and 5 others are reported injured," Maryland State Fire Marshal tweeted.

The fire marshal department further informed that the bomb squad is present on the site of the incident and using drones to observe an overall view of the scene.

"@MarylandOSFM is assisting @ChiefNilesRFord and the member of the BCFD (Baltimore City Fire Department) by deploying our aerial drone. Our Bomb Squad is on the scene and utilizing the drone in an effort to observe an overall view of the scene. Members of our Major Incident Response Team (MIRT) are en route," the state fire marshal further tweeted.

As per Sputnik, at around 10 am local time, Baltimore Local 734 firefighters union said several houses had exploded and five people were trapped including children.

"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called, "Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted. (ANI)

