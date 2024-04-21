World News | One Frontier Corps Soldier, Two Government Officials Killed in Separate Terror Incidents in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Apr 21 (PTI) At least one Frontier Corps soldier and two government officials were killed by unknown men riding on motorbikes in two different terror-related incidents in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the police said.

Both incidents occurred in Dera Ismail Khan District of the province, the police said.

The attacks on security personnel in southern districts of the province have increased manifold in the last couple of months.

In the other incident, gunmen ambushed a government vehicle killed two officials and injured two other Custom Intelligence Department officials at Yarak Toll Plaza in the district.

The killers in both cases managed to flee from the scene, a police official said.

No group claimed responsibility for any of the attacks, the official said, adding that the police have registered two separate cases and began investigating the incidents.

This was the second attack on a customs intelligence vehicle in the last four days.

In an earlier attack, five customs officials were gunned down by unknown gunmen in the district.

