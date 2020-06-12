World News | One Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion in Market in Pak

Islamabad, Jun 12 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured on Friday when a bomb ripped through a busy market area in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi, police said.

The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Police said that apparently the bomb was placed on a motorbike parked in the market.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged. Authorities have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts are underway.

So far nobody took responsibility for the attack, which occurred when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

