Shenyang [China], February 13 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 42 others were injured in a bus explosion in Shenyang city of China's Liaoning province, on Saturday, media reported citing a police statement.

"According to the latest data, one person was killed in the explosion, two others were seriously injured, and another 40 were slightly injured," TASS News Agency reported citing the statement.

The victims were hospitalized to receive medical care, according to the news agency. (ANI)

