World News | One Killed as Plane Bursts into Flames After Texas Highway Crash

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): One person was killed, and five others were injured after a small business jet crashed onto a busy highway in Texas and burst into flames.

The crash occurred around 10 pm (local time) on Tuesday on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, when a Cessna 680A business jet operated by NetJets went down and struck a vehicle before coming to rest against a highway barrier.

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According to Fox News, the aircraft was carrying six people when it crashed. Dramatic bystander videos circulating on social media showed the plane engulfed in flames as first responders rushed to the scene to rescue survivors amid heavy smoke and intense fire.

Fox News reported that emergency crews managed to rescue five people from the aircraft, while one person died in the crash.

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The jet was travelling from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, to Austin, Texas, according to information cited by CBS.

Videos shared online captured firefighters and police officers working urgently to pull victims from the burning wreckage as flames spread around the aircraft.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, while the FAA will assist in the probe.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)