Yaounde [Cameroon], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Two soldiers have been injured and one Boko Haram fighter killed in clashes in Cameroon's Far North region, army and local sources said on Friday.

The clashes took place overnight into Friday in the Kiliari locality of the region.

Heavily armed militants of the terror group attempted to attack the locality but were repulsed by troops who were patrolling the area, an army official who opted for anonymity told Xinhua.

One of the militants was found dead early Friday after the clashes which lasted for hours, the official said.

Militants of the group have increased attacks mostly on civilians over the last two months, killing several, torching houses and looting property, according to security reports. (ANI)

